Scientific conservation of archival material in focus: Minister

Archives are indispensable for adding authenticity to objective historiography, says Kadannappally Ramachandran

Published - October 23, 2024 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is taking all efforts for the scientific conservation and preservation of extremely rare and irreplaceable palm leaf records and historical documents for future generations, Minister of Museums, Archaeology, and Archives Kadannappally Ramachandran has said.

He was speaking at the archival conservation projects for 2024-25 at the Archives department headquarters here on Wednesday.

He said that the Archives department does the valuable service of preserving the records of permanent value pertaining to various government departments. The archives are an inexhaustible mine of history, rich enough to provide the academic community and historical researchers with the records they need.

A massive collection of palm leaves, including scrolls and scriptures, numbering more than one crore, is kept in Thiruvananthapuram Central Archives. The work of converting these documents into digital form using modern technology is going on in the department. Procedures for preservation of public records are under consideration of the Legislative Assembly. The Select Committee has already visited the main archives for this purpose, said the Minister.

He said that the archives are indispensable for adding authenticity to objective historiography. There is currently a facility for researchers to obtain copies of required documents from any archive of the department for a period of one year on payment of a fixed fee. The service is used by many researchers every year and the historical records in the archives are invaluable for those writing history books. The department is now embarking on a project to scientifically index all the historical documents in the archives.

