Scientific awareness needed to change attitude towards autistic persons: Minister

April 02, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Thrissur

Skill development of differently abled people is one of the main objective the LDF government, Higher Education and Social Justice Minister R. Bindu has said.

The Minister was inaugurating various projects and Autism Day observation at the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMAR), Irinjalakuda, on Sunday.

Autism was neither a disease nor an epidemic, but only a condition, said the Minister. Scientific awareness and support were needed to change the attitude of society towards people suffering from autism. She also sounded caution on the fact that the rehabilitation of the autism sufferers could be hampered due to misunderstandings in society.

Simulation Super Market in collaboration with Cedar Retail Pvt. Ltd. to foster money transfer, social interaction, marketing strategy, and personality development among differently abled children, was one of the main projects inaugurated on Sunday.

Optometry unit as part of comprehensive intervention in the field of differently abled treatment; Sports and Games Activity Zone for mental refreshment and therapy for differently abled children; and outdoor access to provide therapies through recreation system; were launched by the Minister. Ambulation track, aquatic rehab system, baking unit, and sewage system for waste water treatment at NIPMAR kitchen are also part of the projects worth ₹1.23 crore.

District panchayat president P.K. Davis presided over the function. The first sale at the super market was inaugurated by cine actor Anjali S. Nair and Mala block panchayat president Sandhya Naisan received it.

Mahatma Gandhi University IUCDS (Inter university Centre for Disability Studies) honorary director P.T. Babu Raj, ESAF Small Finance Bank MD and CEO K. Paul Thomas, ESAF co-founder and Cedar Retail Private Limited chairman Jacob Samuel, and panchayat member Mary Isaac, participated in the function.

NIPMAR executive director in-charge C. Chandrababu welcomed the dignitaries and S. Vijayalakshmi Amma delivered the vote of thanks. A graduation ceremony and an autism awareness class were also held as part of the programme.