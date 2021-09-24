Science will meet tourism at Pappinimedu

A science park will be linked with nearby tourism facilities to attract students and tourists

At Pappinimedu in Idukki, on the border with Tamil Nadu, a concept to combine science and tourism is taking concrete shape.

The idea germinated when an observatory, with a high-powered telescope, was installed on a watch tower nearly a decade ago. With no follow-up action, the project gathered dust. With time, the observatory building got damaged and the telescope was shifted to the panchayat school. Now, the district administration and the grama panchayat have drawn up a project to develop a science park at Pappinimedu.

District Collector Sheeba George and district grama panchayat president Jiji K. Philip recently visited Pappinimedu to prepare a plan for the purpose. Mr. Philip told The Hindu on Sunday that the intention was to develop the site for students to make study tours and gain a deeper knowledge of science. Opinions of experts would be sought on the infrastructural facilities there.

“The observatory is in a dilapidated condition. There has to be additional buildings and equipment for students to enjoy science lessons. The facility will also function as a place to relax for families visiting Pappinimedu,” he said.

Ropeway planned

Amenities at nearby Harithamedu will be part of project. “A ropeway from Pappinimedu to Kailasapara is being considered,” he said adding that the Nedumkandam grama panchayat will be a major stakeholder in the project.

The ambience of Pappinimedu makes it an ideal destination for those keen on spending a peaceful evening. As per local lore, Pappinimedu got its name from Padmini who received spiritual inspiration when she was a student at a nearby school. She set up an ashram on the hill (medu). Many arrive from faraway places to seek her advice, local people say.