 />
Science Slam brings inventions, research to common people in lucid terms

Topics presented by young researchers included science of sonar, exploration of planets outside solar system, use of nanotechnology in cancer treatment, environment-friendly alternative for food security, and use of AI to save diabetics from eye diseases

Updated - November 10, 2024 02:11 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A young science researcher makes a presentation as part of the Science Slam held at Cusat on Saturday.

Would Kochi turn into an island? Is global warming likely to transform Kochi into something unrecognisable? These were among the several questions posed, and answered lucidly by young science researchers at the Science Slam at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) organised by the science portal Luca run by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad on Saturday.

In all, 25 topics were presented by these researchers in the most simple fashion. The topics included the science of sonar, a genetic study of the giant African snail’s return to Kerala, exploration of planets outside the solar system, the use of nanotechnology in cancer treatment, an environment-friendly alternative for food security, the ways to increase the energy efficiency of batteries, and the use of artificial intelligence to save diabetics from eye diseases.

The presentations were evaluated by a select audience of 250 people. Besides, scientists including M.K. Jayaraj, former Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University, Anu Gopinath from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, K.S. Suneesh from Maharaja’s College, and Jayasree Subramanian from IIT Palakkad evaluated the presentations.

The remaining regional editions of the Science Slam will now be held in Thiruvananthapuram on November 16, Kozhikode on November 23, and in Kannur on November 30. Five winners selected from each of the regional rounds will compete at the final slam to be held at IIT Palakkad on December 14.

The programme was organised by the Centre for Science in Society (C-SIS) with Luca to create a channel of simple and effective communication between scientists and the people. The Centre for Science in Society auditorium was the venue.

The objective of the Science Slam is to bring new science inventions and research to common people, to popularise science along with inculcating in researchers the ability to take their research to the masses in a simple and lucid manner.

Published - November 10, 2024 02:10 am IST

