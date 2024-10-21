Science Slam 2024 gets enthusiastic response

The first Kerala Science Slam has received overwhelming response both from researchers and academics, with some eager to make presentations while others keen to be part of audience.

Kerala Science Slam 2024 is being organised on the lines of science slams elsewhere in the world with the aim of bringing recent developments and discoveries to the common people and to break the myth that science is a different universe, to which ordinary people have no access. The event will help break the barriers and make ordinary people understand how science works, said the organisers.

Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad and Luca Science Portal are jointly organising the Science Slam in cooperation with universities, academic institutions and science education venture Curiefy.

Four zones

The Science Slam is being organised in four zones. The Kochi round will be organised at the Cochin University of Science and Technology campus on November 9. The event will be organised at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Women’s College on November 16. It will be held on November 23 in Kozhikode and on November 30 in Kannur at the respective universities. The concluding event will be held on December 14 at IIT Palakkad.

According to the organisers, a total of 227 researchers and potential presenters have registered. Of them, there are 73 for Thiruvananthapuram, 48 for Kozhikode, 75 for the Cusat centre (Kochi) and 31 for Kannur. The presentations will cover the entire spectrum of subjects in science research and include agriculture (16), chemistry (18), Earth sciences (17), Engineering (21), Environment (23), Forestry (10), Health (15), Life Sciences (36), Maths (6), Physics (39) and others (18).

Those who have registered for making presentations include three from among medical post-graduates, 18 postdoctoral fellows, 20 project fellows, six research associates, 28 research investigators and 152 research scholars,

The organisers said that 100 out of 227 registered presenters will be selected to make their presentations at the first round of the events. Twenty-five presenters will be selected for each of the four centres. Out of them 20 will be selected for the final round.

As many as 349 registered to be part of the audience over two days after the registration opened on Sunday. Those registered include 45 school students, 80 college students, 70 researchers, 48 teachers and 106 from among the public.

