Science research centre coming up for primary school students

A science research centre and civil service coaching centre are coming up at Government Upper Primary School, Kunnathukal.

C.K. Hareendran, MLA, on Tuesday inaugurated the constuction of P. Kuttan memorial primary education research centre and civil service coaching centre at the school.

The research centre will come up on the school campus with the aim of promoting interest in science during primary education itself to nurture a generation of scientists. Students from class 4 will be provided civil service coaching at least once a week.

The centre is coming up across three floors with 5,623 sq ft area at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. The first floors will have an office, lab, and modern toilets. On the second floor will be seminar hall and library, and the third floor a conference hall.