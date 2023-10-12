Science must free farmer from external dependence, says award-winning Odisha farmer Sabarmatee

October 12, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Award-winning farmer-activist from Odisha Sabarmatee says agriculture is getting more complex and challenging with the growth of technology. “But science has to be accountable and responsible. It must free the farmer from external dependence even as climate change threatens to overrun all calculations and wildlife attacks bring backyard farming, a source of cheap supplies, under grave risk”.

Speaking at the farmer-scientist interface organised on Thursday as part of the 16th Agricultural Science Congress here, she said farmers were the best scientists. They have experimented with and validated farming practices and quality of seeds, and provided traditional knowledge of weather and farming conditions. But they need protection from threats such as biopiracy and invasive species, while there is an urgent need to make farming more women-friendly.

“More collaborative research is needed. Farmers’ indebtedness has to be reduced and unexplored areas have to be explored because the biodiversity is huge,” she added.

Ms. Sabarmatee, a trailblazer in her own right, brought vast areas of barren land into life. She called the experiment and her organisation supported by a large number of farmers ‘Sambhav’ to indicate that everything is possible. She said new technologies like genetic modification and Artificial Intelligence were changing agriculture. Ms. Sabaramatee’s achievements brought her the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2018 and the Padma Shri in 2020.

Batakrushna Sahoo, who was conferred Padma Shri in 2020 for his contributions to the fish farming sector, hails from Odisha and has successfully demonstrated hatcheries and broodstock developments for different commercially important varieties. He shared his experiences, beginning with the first experiments in fish farming.

Padma Shri Seth Pal Singh, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, said his life changed after he came in contact with farmer leader Indrajit Tomar, who asked him to diversify crops. He started with French beans, took help from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra to tide over pest problems and later adopted sugarcane, urad dal and intercropping sugarcane, potato, garlic, onion and bitter gourd. He said he had also successfully cultivated high-quality water chestnuts.

Cheruvayal Raman from Wayanad is known as the protector and preserver of local rice varieties. He told the gathering of farmers and scientists that he distributed rice seeds to farmers free of cost because seeds were not to be sold but handed over to the next generation for preservation.

Chandrasekhar Singh is a forward-looking farmer working with production of new lines of seeds. He is on the verge of registering a plant variety developed by him and has three seed processing plants at his farm. He said farmers expected good prices for their produce from natural farming, while consumers expected good quality organic products.