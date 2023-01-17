Science Museum in Wayanad to be dedicated to nation on Wednesday

January 17, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KALPETTA

The state-of-the-art Science Museum developed by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) at Government Higher Secondary School at Meppadi in Wayanad will be dedicated to the nation on Wednesday.

It is one of the 75 such museums planned as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to promote scientific temper among students.

RGCB Director Chandrabhas Narayana will hand over the museum to the school authorities at 9.30 a.m. on the day, which will be followed by a science workshop for students.

The project is envisaged to promote scientific temper among students and the local community, besides creating awareness about scientific intervention through bio-resources.

Conceived and developed under the guidance of Prof. Narayana, the museum, with focus on biotechnology, will reach out to students to inspire them for careers in science and technology while celebrating the history and future of research as well as innovation in the country.

“Wayanad is one of the prime biodiversity hotspots of the Western Ghats. It is also an important region of the tribal population where ethnic culture and invaluable traditional knowledge are preserved. That was why Wayanad was chosen under the project,” said Prof. Narayana.

Besides displaying a variety of research equipment, lectures, seminars, scientific camps, and outreach programmes will be organised as part of the activities at the museum for the benefit of students, teachers, and the local community.

The highlights of the museum include video screening, display of posters and graphical representations of research findings, global research scenario, and bio resources management including plant tissue culture and GM crops.

