Science literature awards announced

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) has announced the Science Literature Awards for 2018 in various categories to honour science writers who have made commendable contributions to science literature in Malayalam. The award comprises a cash prize of ₹50,000, a plaque and certificate.

P.O. Chacko, a retired headmaster and native of Nedumkunnam, Kottayam, won the award for the best science book (children’s literature) for his work Chinnande Makkal. The award for the best science book (popular science) was shared by Renjith Chittade, a sound engineer hailing from Mattam, Thrissur, and Manu Mukundan, an electronics engineer from Chowallur, Thrissur, for their book Amazon: Narabhojikal Kaaderumbol...

Nikhil Narayanan, Associate Director, Cognizant, Bengaluru, bagged the award for science journalism for his articles published in Mathrubhumi and DC Books Emerging Kerala.

An expert committee chaired by C.P. Aravindakshan selected the winners.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the awards at the Kerala Science Congress on January 25.