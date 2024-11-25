 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Science exhibition to be held at Providence College

Published - November 25, 2024 09:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Protek- 2024, a science exhibition organised by Providence College of Engineering, Chengannur will be held on Tuesday.

It will be inaugurated by Minister for Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian at the college at 10 a.m. Around 3,000 students from four districts are expected to attend the exhibition. The event will provide a platform for students to share innovative ideas with experts.

On the occasion, ‘Leap’, an educational programme for school students, jointly organised by ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme) and Providence College will be held. It will be inaugurated by Usha Titus, chairperson and managing director of ASAP. The exhibition will showcase notable projects presented at various science fairs across the State.

Students will have the opportunity to explore and understand equipment in fields like robotics and artificial intelligence. Indian Space Research Organisation and various startup companies will participate in the event. Competitions in different categories will be held as part of the exhibition.

The college authorities said that help desks would be available to address queries from students and parents regarding various engineering courses including civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, computer science, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence among others.

The exhibition will conclude at 3:30 p.m . Entry is free.

0 / 0
