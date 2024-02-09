Science exhibition begins ahead of Mujahid State meet

February 09, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A science exhibition titled The Message being organised as part of the State Mujahid conference began at Karipur near Kondotty on Friday. Large crowds started pouring in to take a glimpse of the exhibition.

Inaugurating The Message, Muslim Educational Society (MES) president Fazal Gafoor said that it was foolish to challenge God by presenting scientific presumptions as scientific facts.

He said that science once had taught man that the earth was flat, but later corrected it. “Even when we teach that homosexuality causes AIDS to spread, we should be discouraging homosexuality rather than conducting awareness rallies against AIDS,” said Dr. Gafoor.

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazu Da’wa president E.K. Ahamedkutty inaugurated the astronomy pavilion. Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president A. Abdul Hameed Madani inaugurated a pavilion about the golden age of Prophet Mohammed’s life. M. Ahamed Kutty Madani inaugurated a pavilion on drugs. C.P. Umer Sullami inaugurated a pavilion on medicine. K. Jamaluddin Farooqui inaugurated a section on Quran.

The exhibition will be open until February 16. People can visit the stalls from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the Mujahid State conference to be held from February 15 to 18 at Karipur.

