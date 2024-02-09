GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Science exhibition begins ahead of Mujahid State meet

February 09, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
MES State president Fazal Gafoor inaugurating a science exhibition titled The Message organised by the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazu Da’wa ahead of its State conference at Karipur on Friday.

MES State president Fazal Gafoor inaugurating a science exhibition titled The Message organised by the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazu Da’wa ahead of its State conference at Karipur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

A science exhibition titled The Message being organised as part of the State Mujahid conference began at Karipur near Kondotty on Friday. Large crowds started pouring in to take a glimpse of the exhibition.

Inaugurating The Message, Muslim Educational Society (MES) president Fazal Gafoor said that it was foolish to challenge God by presenting scientific presumptions as scientific facts.

He said that science once had taught man that the earth was flat, but later corrected it. “Even when we teach that homosexuality causes AIDS to spread, we should be discouraging homosexuality rather than conducting awareness rallies against AIDS,” said Dr. Gafoor.

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazu Da’wa president E.K. Ahamedkutty inaugurated the astronomy pavilion. Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president A. Abdul Hameed Madani inaugurated a pavilion about the golden age of Prophet Mohammed’s life. M. Ahamed Kutty Madani inaugurated a pavilion on drugs. C.P. Umer Sullami inaugurated a pavilion on medicine. K. Jamaluddin Farooqui inaugurated a section on Quran.

The exhibition will be open until February 16. People can visit the stalls from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the Mujahid State conference to be held from February 15 to 18 at Karipur.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.