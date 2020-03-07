Science Day fete ends at Amrita institute

KOLLAM

07 March 2020 23:03 IST

Two women from the fields of science and traditional medicine felicitated

The week-long National Science Day celebrations organised by the Amrita School of Biotechnology, Amritapuri, concluded here on Saturday.

Two women from the fields of science and traditional medicine, Sonia, scientist, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, and Lakshmikutty Amma, known as Vanamuthassi, were the chief guests on the occasion.

“I have been prescribing traditional medicines for snakebite for the past 47 years, making use of traditional knowledge handed down through generations. I can prepare about 500 medicinal treatments from memory. Till now I have not forgotten them,” said Lakshmikutty Amma.

Advertising

Advertising

The function was presided over by Bipin Nair, Dean, Amrita School of Biotechnology.

Krishnasree Achuthan, Dean of Postgraduate Programmes at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Bhavani Rao R., UNESCO Chair in Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment , Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and Geetha Kumar, Professor at the School of Biotechnology, were honoured during the event.