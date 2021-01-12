Science Congress to focus on pandemic

Technical sessions on virtual platform

The 33rd Kerala Science Congress organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) will be held here from January 25 to 30 on the theme ‘Pandemics: Risks, Impacts and Mitigation’.

The pre-conference sessions from January 25 to 29 will be held on a virtual platform.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event on January 30 and distribute various awards.

The technical presentations will cover various domains in science and technology. Theme lectures by eminent scientists, research presentation by young researchers, memorial lectures, post graduate student interaction programme and children’s science congress are some of the highlights of the conference.

Participants include researchers, technologists, teachers, industrialists, environmentalists, engineers, planners, policy makers, social workers and students.

Registration

Registration for the Congress will go on up to January 15.