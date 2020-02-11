Kerala

Science City first phase to be completed by year end

90% of construction work has been completed

The work on the first phase of Science City coming up at Kuravilangad, near here, will be completed by the end of this year, according to Jose K. Mani, MP.

A decision to expedite the work was taken at a meeting convened by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. According to a statement, around 90% of the construction activities have been completed. The first phase of the project will include a ₹13.5-crore 3D dome projector with 18m diameter and 23 degree tilt. The ₹120-crore centre is a Central-State partnership venture and it is being built by the National Council for Science Museums.

