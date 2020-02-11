Science City first phase to be completed by year end

The work on the first phase of Science City coming up at Kuravilangad, near here, will be completed by the end of this year, according to Jose K. Mani, MP.
A decision to expedite the work was taken at a meeting convened by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. According to a statement, around 90% of the construction activities have been completed. The first phase of the project will include a ₹13.5-crore 3D dome projector with 18m diameter and 23 degree tilt. The ₹120-crore centre is a Central-State partnership venture and it is being built by the National Council for Science Museums.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.