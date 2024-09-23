Science and mathematics fair held

A science and mathematics fair titled Njana Vijnana Mela 2024 organised under the aegis of Bhartiya Vidhya Niketan (BVN) was held at Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Central School and Sainik School, Mavelikara recently. It was inaugurated by Kerala University Astronomical Observatory director R. Jayakrishnan.

More than 300 children from across the State participated in the fair. While Kottayam district emerged victorious in the upper primary category, Thrissur and Ernakulam topped in the high school and higher secondary categories respectively.

BVN State vice president R. Chandrasekharan Master presided. BVN district patron Madhusudanan Pillai, BVN Alappuzha district secretary Manoj G. Panicker, Muralidharan Kota and others attended the inaugural function.

