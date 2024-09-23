GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Science and mathematics fair held

Published - September 23, 2024 07:02 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A science and mathematics fair titled Njana Vijnana Mela 2024 organised under the aegis of Bhartiya Vidhya Niketan (BVN) was held at Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetom Central School and Sainik School, Mavelikara recently. It was inaugurated by Kerala University Astronomical Observatory director R. Jayakrishnan.

More than 300 children from across the State participated in the fair. While Kottayam district emerged victorious in the upper primary category, Thrissur and Ernakulam topped in the high school and higher secondary categories respectively.

BVN State vice president R. Chandrasekharan Master presided. BVN district patron Madhusudanan Pillai, BVN Alappuzha district secretary Manoj G. Panicker, Muralidharan Kota and others attended the inaugural function.

Published - September 23, 2024 07:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.