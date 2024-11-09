 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Science and history are inseparable: Mayor

43rd session of South Indian History Congress begins at Malabar Christian College

Published - November 09, 2024 12:14 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Rev. Royce Manoj Victor, Bishop of CSI Malabar Diocese, Mayor Beena Philip and M.V.Narayanan, Former Vice Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskit, with a copy of the SIHC Proceedings of 2022, at the inaugural session of the 43rd session of the South India History Congress in Kozhikode on Friday.

Rev. Royce Manoj Victor, Bishop of CSI Malabar Diocese, Mayor Beena Philip and M.V.Narayanan, Former Vice Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskit, with a copy of the SIHC Proceedings of 2022, at the inaugural session of the 43rd session of the South India History Congress in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Since history and science and the history of man are one and the same, there is only one history, said Mayor Beena Philip, quoting Karl Marx, inaugurating the 43rd session of the South Indian History Congress that began at Malabar Christian College in Kozhikode on Friday.

Recounting the advances in the use of paper or rather the disuse of it, and how photostat machines are slowly becoming obsolete, she said human history was changing with the help of science and that science and history were inseparable.

Bishop of CSI Malabar Diocese and Chairman of Malabar Christian College Rev. Roya Manoj Victor presided over the session.

Several awards in connection with the congress such as the Kasturi Misra Memorial Young Historians’ Award, Prof. Pedarappu Chenna Reddy and Dr. Subhashini Best Paper Award and Dr. P. Balagurusamy and R.Uma Paper award were presented on the occasion.

General president of the Congress B.Rama Chandra Reddy presided over the academic session later while former Vice-Chancellor of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, M.V.Narayanan delivered the Keynote address.

The three-day session of the congress features several endowment lectures besides around 1,500 paper presentations in eight sessions.

Published - November 09, 2024 12:14 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.