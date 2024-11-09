Science and history are inseparable: Mayor

Since history and science and the history of man are one and the same, there is only one history, said Mayor Beena Philip, quoting Karl Marx, inaugurating the 43rd session of the South Indian History Congress that began at Malabar Christian College in Kozhikode on Friday.

Recounting the advances in the use of paper or rather the disuse of it, and how photostat machines are slowly becoming obsolete, she said human history was changing with the help of science and that science and history were inseparable.

Bishop of CSI Malabar Diocese and Chairman of Malabar Christian College Rev. Roya Manoj Victor presided over the session.

Several awards in connection with the congress such as the Kasturi Misra Memorial Young Historians’ Award, Prof. Pedarappu Chenna Reddy and Dr. Subhashini Best Paper Award and Dr. P. Balagurusamy and R.Uma Paper award were presented on the occasion.

General president of the Congress B.Rama Chandra Reddy presided over the academic session later while former Vice-Chancellor of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, M.V.Narayanan delivered the Keynote address.

The three-day session of the congress features several endowment lectures besides around 1,500 paper presentations in eight sessions.