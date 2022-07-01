SchoolWiki plays a huge role in strengthening Malayalam in digital media: Kerala Speaker

Awards, citations presented to winners

Beyond networking over 15,000 schools and documenting their past and present, KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) SchoolWiki project plays an important role in the growth of the Malayalam language in digital media, Speaker M.B. Rajesh has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the presentation of SchoolWiki awards here on Friday.

Mr. Rajesh said it was significant that 47 lakh students were being introduced to Malayalam computing as part of school education. SchoolWiki was also capable of bringing to light accurate histories that strengthened democracy.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty who presided over the function said SchoolWiki was a means to pass on the State’s history to the next generation. For this reason, schools should pay particular attention to uploading details and updating them accurately.

Teachers would be imparted training in the use of Sahitham mentoring portal and Samagra resource portal from this month. More master trainers would be made part of KITE to provide IT support to schools, he said.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju was the chief guest at the function. KITE Chief Executive Officer Anvar Sadath K., Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., State Council of Educational Research and Training Director Jayaprakash R.K. were also present.

Awards, statuettes and citations were presented to SchoolWiki State and district winners. At the State level, AM Upper Primary School, Makoottam, Kozhikode, bagged the first prize (K. Sabarish Memorial SchoolWiki Award) of ₹1.5 lakh; Government Lower Primary School, Olakkara, Malappuram, the second prize of ₹1 lakh; and Government High School, Karippur, Thiruvananthapuram, the third prize of ₹75,000.