Schoolteachers can enter service immediately

The government has decided to take schoolteachers who have received appointment orders immediately into service.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday to discuss matters related to schoolteacher appointments.

The government had earlier taken the stance that schoolteachers who had received Kerala Public Service Commission advice memos would be appointed once schools, closed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened. However, Mr. Vijayan had later said that with COVID-19 yet to abate, the government was doing a rethink, and schoolteachers would get appointments.

Nearly 3,500 schoolteachers are expected to benefit from the government decision.

Teachers’ vacancies have been reported right from lower primary to the higher secondary levels in State schools. Many schools are understaffed, and even functioning without headmasters/headmistresses. Some lower primary schools were functioning with only one teacher.