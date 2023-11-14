ADVERTISEMENT

Schoolteacher killed in accident

November 14, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The deceased was identified as Abhirami, 33, of Changa. She was a teacher at the Loyola School in Poozhanad.

The Hindu Bureau

A schoolteacher was killed and her daughter critically injured after their scooter collided with a car near Kallikkad on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abhirami, 33, of Changa. She was a teacher at the Loyola School in Poozhanad. She was headed for the school along with her 10-year old-daughter Arpitha when she met with the fatal accident.

According to the Neyyar Dam police, the incident occurred at Thevancode, near Kallikkad, around 10 a.m. A speeding car that came from the Kallikkad direction is suspected to have crashed into the two-wheeler after losing control.

Despite wearing a helmet, Abhirami sustained serious injuries and lost consciousness in the collision. She was confirmed dead soon after being rushed to a hospital. Arpitha’s condition was critical, the police said.

