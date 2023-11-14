HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schoolteacher killed in accident

The deceased was identified as Abhirami, 33, of Changa. She was a teacher at the Loyola School in Poozhanad.

November 14, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A schoolteacher was killed and her daughter critically injured after their scooter collided with a car near Kallikkad on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abhirami, 33, of Changa. She was a teacher at the Loyola School in Poozhanad. She was headed for the school along with her 10-year old-daughter Arpitha when she met with the fatal accident.

According to the Neyyar Dam police, the incident occurred at Thevancode, near Kallikkad, around 10 a.m. A speeding car that came from the Kallikkad direction is suspected to have crashed into the two-wheeler after losing control.

Despite wearing a helmet, Abhirami sustained serious injuries and lost consciousness in the collision. She was confirmed dead soon after being rushed to a hospital. Arpitha’s condition was critical, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.