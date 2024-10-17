Schools without approval will face legal action: Sivankutty

ADVERTISEMENT

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said that legal action will be taken against schools operating without government approval. The Director of Education had been directed to compile a list of unapproved schools.

The Minister was inaugurating a newly constructed building at Kuttiyattoor KAKNS AUP School on Thursday. He also highlighted the integration of environmental education into school routines through initiatives such as Clean Vidyalaya and Haritha Vidyalaya, emphasising that such education was no longer confined to textbooks.

Kannur Shikshasadan

Inaugurating the renovated Kannur Shikshasadan, managed by the National Teachers’ Welfare Foundation, on Thursday, he urged teachers, particularly those working with differently abled students, to treat their pupils with the same care and concern they had for their own children. The Minister said the government was actively exploring ways to provide additional benefits to these teachers in both government and aided schools, along with making more equipment available.

The renovation of Kannur Shikshasadan, completed at a cost of approximately ₹1.5 crore, include an air-conditioned auditorium, a mini hall, a dining area, 14 double rooms, and six dormitories across three floors equipped with lift facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.