ADVERTISEMENT

Schools without approval will face legal action: Sivankutty

Published - October 17, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said that legal action will be taken against schools operating without government approval. The Director of Education had been directed to compile a list of unapproved schools.

The Minister was inaugurating a newly constructed building at Kuttiyattoor KAKNS AUP School on Thursday. He also highlighted the integration of environmental education into school routines through initiatives such as Clean Vidyalaya and Haritha Vidyalaya, emphasising that such education was no longer confined to textbooks.

Kannur Shikshasadan

Inaugurating the renovated Kannur Shikshasadan, managed by the National Teachers’ Welfare Foundation, on Thursday, he urged teachers, particularly those working with differently abled students, to treat their pupils with the same care and concern they had for their own children. The Minister said the government was actively exploring ways to provide additional benefits to these teachers in both government and aided schools, along with making more equipment available.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The renovation of Kannur Shikshasadan, completed at a cost of approximately ₹1.5 crore, include an air-conditioned auditorium, a mini hall, a dining area, 14 double rooms, and six dormitories across three floors equipped with lift facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US