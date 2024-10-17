GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Schools without approval will face legal action: Sivankutty

Published - October 17, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

 

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said that legal action will be taken against schools operating without government approval. The Director of Education had been directed to compile a list of unapproved schools.

The Minister was inaugurating a newly constructed building at Kuttiyattoor KAKNS AUP School on Thursday. He also highlighted the integration of environmental education into school routines through initiatives such as Clean Vidyalaya and Haritha Vidyalaya, emphasising that such education was no longer confined to textbooks.

Kannur Shikshasadan

Inaugurating the renovated Kannur Shikshasadan, managed by the National Teachers’ Welfare Foundation, on Thursday, he urged teachers, particularly those working with differently abled students, to treat their pupils with the same care and concern they had for their own children. The Minister said the government was actively exploring ways to provide additional benefits to these teachers in both government and aided schools, along with making more equipment available.

The renovation of Kannur Shikshasadan, completed at a cost of approximately ₹1.5 crore, include an air-conditioned auditorium, a mini hall, a dining area, 14 double rooms, and six dormitories across three floors equipped with lift facilities.

