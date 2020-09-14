Kerala

Schools will not open in October, says CM

Schools in the State will not reopen in September or October, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has indicated.

The Chief Minister touched upon the issue during his customary briefing pertaining to the COVID-19 situation in the State on Monday.

The Union government too had not insisted that schools should reopen now, the Chief Minister said.

(The SOP issued by the Centre only states that, “partial resumption of activities in schools for students of classes 9 to 12 on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers” will be allowed from September 21.)

The State government would allow auditoriums to reopen subject to conditions, the Chief Minister said.

