Schools transformed into centres fostering cheer and confidence: Minister

Published - June 03, 2024 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

G.R. Anil inaugurates district-level school Pravesanotsavam at Government Tribal High School in Meenankal

The Hindu Bureau

Children attending Pravesanotsavam on the school reopening day on Monday at Government Lower Primary School, Cottom Hill, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has engineered a resurgence in public education through landmark reforms.

Inaugurating the district-level school Pravesanotsavam at Government Tribal High School in Meenankal on Monday, Mr. Anil highlighted the government’s implementation of several historic measures aimed at ensuring exceptional educational standards.

“Thousands of schools have today become abodes of happiness. Gone are the days when children would lament the reopening of schools, dreading separation from their parents. Schools have now metamorphosed into environments fostering cheer and confidence,” he said.

The Minister added that public education had come a long way with the emergence of infrastructure and facilities, including smart classrooms that had been made available for students. As a result, several schools had begun to register 100% pass. The number of students recording A+ had also increased manifolds.

Mr. Anil also launched the distribution of study material to Class I students on the occasion. G. Stephen, MLA, presided over the function. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, Vellanad block panchayat president Indulekha S., Aryanad grama panchayat president Viju Mohan, district panchayat member Mini A., and Deputy Director of Education Deepa Martin also took part.

