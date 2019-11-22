Schools told to ensure safety of students

In the wake of the tragic death of a student due to snakebite at the Sarvajana Vocational Higher Secondary School, Sulthan Bathery, on Wednesday, the Director of General Education (DGE) has issued a circular directing schools across the State to implement measures to ensure the safety of students.

All schools have been directed to convene a meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) before November 30 to discuss the steps to be taken to avoid incidents such as the one that occurred at Bathery. Class PTAs would also be convened later.

The circular has issued directions for immediate steps to clean up the premises of schools, remove overgrowth and fill up crevices and cracks in classrooms, boundary walls and toilets before December 5. School authorities have also been instructed to carry out the work as a participatory campaign and join hands with people’s representatives and local bodies to keep the premises clean.

No school would be allowed to prevent students from using footwear in classrooms. School authorities would be liable to provide assistance for students seeking emergency aid and any vehicle available should be used for the purpose.

All classrooms are to be kept locked after school time and toilets are to be provided with adequate lighting. The circular holds PTAs, headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff responsible for carrying out the instructions.