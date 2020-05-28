Schools told not to hike fee

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked private schools not to increase fee during these challenging times.

Many people are facing difficulties in the wake of COVID-19 such as loss of employment and lack of income. Complaints have been received that private schools have increased the fee and asked for the payment receipt before handing over textbooks for the coming academic year, the Chief Minister said during his press conference on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended that the government institute a regulatory framework to decide and regulate the fee structure of private and unaided schools in the State.

Monitoring committee

A full bench of commission chairperson P. Suresh and members Fr. Philip Parakatt and K. Nazeer recommended that till legislation could be framed, a monitoring committee be set up to decide the fee structure.

In another direction, commission member K. Nazeer has asked the General Education Secretary, Director of General Education, the CBSE Regional Officer here, and the ICSE Director to issue an order asking educational institutions in the State not to increase their fee.

Orders should also be issued asking educational institutions not to change their uniform this academic year.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Recognised School Managements’ Association, in a statement, said government-recognised unaided schools in the State would not increase the fee this academic year.