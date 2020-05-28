Kerala

Schools told not to hike fee

Child rights panel recommends regulatory framework to decide fee structure

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked private schools not to increase fee during these challenging times.

Many people are facing difficulties in the wake of COVID-19 such as loss of employment and lack of income. Complaints have been received that private schools have increased the fee and asked for the payment receipt before handing over textbooks for the coming academic year, the Chief Minister said during his press conference on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended that the government institute a regulatory framework to decide and regulate the fee structure of private and unaided schools in the State.

Monitoring committee

A full bench of commission chairperson P. Suresh and members Fr. Philip Parakatt and K. Nazeer recommended that till legislation could be framed, a monitoring committee be set up to decide the fee structure.

In another direction, commission member K. Nazeer has asked the General Education Secretary, Director of General Education, the CBSE Regional Officer here, and the ICSE Director to issue an order asking educational institutions in the State not to increase their fee.

Orders should also be issued asking educational institutions not to change their uniform this academic year.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Recognised School Managements’ Association, in a statement, said government-recognised unaided schools in the State would not increase the fee this academic year.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:16:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/schools-told-not-to-hike-fee/article31698544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY