Schools to welcome students to new academic year today

May 31, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More than three lakh students are expected to join class 1 when schools reopen for the new academic year on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level Pravesanotsavam that marks the school reopening at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Malayinkeezhu, at 10 a.m. The inaugural will be telecast to all schools through KITE Victers channel.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will preside. Transport Minister Antony Raju and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will also take part in the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrations will also be held at school level in the presence of people’s representatives and cultural leaders.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the district-level Pravesanotsavam at Sankaramangalam, Kollam; Health Minister Veena George at Kadammanitta, Pathanamthitta; Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan at Thalayolaparambu, Kottayam; Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine at Vazhathope, Idukki; Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at Pollathai, Alappuzha; Industries Minister P. Rajeev at Ernakulam; Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan at Thrissur; Local Self Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh at Malampuzha, Palakkad; Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman at Kalpakanchery, Malappuram; Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at Kozhikode; I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, at Wayanad; V. Sivadasan, MP, at Kannur; and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil in Kasaragod. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the celebrations at various schools in Thrissur.

Mr. Sivankutty had earlier said that arrangements were in place for the start of the new academic year. As much as 95% of school books and uniforms had been distributed, he had said. The government plans to give special emphasis to tackle the problem of substance abuse among children in the new academic year. The anti-drug ‘Janajagratha Samitis’ will be expanded to all schools.

Thrust will be given to academic improvement of students from Classes 1 to 4 in the new academic session. A meeting held recenty decided to prepare programmes to improve foundational learning.

Ahead of the reopening, elaborate arrangements related to transport, sanitation, drinking water availability, fitness of school buildings and vehicles, and waste disposal have been made as part of a coordinated effort among government departments. School cleaning too has been completed.

At the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Malayinkeezhu, the Pravesanotsavam celebrations have been planned over three days. Mr. Sivankutty visited the school to review the arrangements and released the video of the Pravesanotsavam song.

Even as schools gear up for a colourful Pravesanotsavam with music, dance, and sweets, many of them will begin the new session with a shortage of teachers. There have been many retirements over the past couple of months. Moreover, the recommendation of the General Education department to create 6,005 additional posts in government and aided schools following staff fixation has not been given the nod by the Finance department. Appointments of hundreds of aided school teachers working without salary since 2018 have yet to be given approval by the department citing implementation of differently aided quota. To address this shortage, the department has issued orders for the vacancies to be filled temporarily on daily wage basis. Till then, the schools will experience shortage of teachers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.