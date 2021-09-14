Schools to reopen soon: Sivankutty

Minister conducts State-level inauguration of Shalabodhyanam project at Kayamkulam

Steps will be taken to reopen schools in the State at the earliest, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

He was conducting the State-level inauguration of the Shalabodhyanam project being implemented by the General Education Department in association with the Samagra Shiksha Kerala at Government Town Upper Primary School at Kayamkulam on Tuesday.

“The Education Department is in consultation with Health and Local Self-Government Departments. Schools will be opened soon after taking into account the COVID-19 situation,” the Minister said.

Mr. Sivankutty said the State had set a model in the general education sector.

“When COVID-19 led to the detachment of the teacher-student relationship in other States, Kerala has been able to conduct online classes. We have conducted SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations,” he said.

The Minister said the Shalabodhyanam project would inculcate in students a love for nature.

U. Prathibha, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, General Education Director K. Jeevan Babu, Samagra Shiksha Kerala Project Director A.P. Kuttikrishnan and others attended the function..