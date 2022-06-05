Schools to observe environment day today

World Environment Day will be observed in schools in the State on Monday.

The General Education Department has directed that observance be held on Monday since the day fell on Sunday.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty directed that activities to take the World Environment Day message of ‘Only One Earth’ should be conducted in schools. An environment pledge could also be taken. Planting of saplings could also be taken up.

The Minister will take part in World Environment Day observance at Government High School, Kalady, Nemom, here on Monday.