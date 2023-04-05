Schools requests panel for retaining higher secondary batches, sanctioning new ones

April 05, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A committee constituted by the Kerala government to study reorganisation of higher secondary education (HSE) batches on Tuesday conducted a sitting in Attakulangara. The five-member committee, chaired by former higher secondary director V. Karthikeyan Nair, was conducting its second regional-level sitting for the districts of Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, after one held in Kozhikode in March.

An aided school in Pathanamthitta with six higher secondary batches used to turn away some students seeking Plus One admission. However, one of the Commerce batches saw such a fall in enrollment last year that the authorities fear they may lose the batch altogether this year. They cannot combine the two batches either as the class strength will exceed what has been stipulated.

Hopeful of finding a way to continue with the existing batch, the school authorities attended the meeting at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training in Attakulangara.

In yet another school in the district that has a Science and a Humanities batch, the intake in Humanities is very low. Earlier, the school infrastructure was in a bad shape. But it recently got a new building constructed for ₹3.5 crore. With this, there is every reason to believe the student numbers will increase, say school authorities, seeking that the Humanities batch be retained and a new Commerce batch sanctioned.

In a government higher secondary school near Neyyattinkara, there is a Science and a Humanities batch, but the school authorities want to increase batches so that more students enrol there, and this, in turn, brings about infrastructure development of the school.

Authorities of a government school in Chengannur in Alappuzha say students from distant parts of the district take Plus One admission there but later shift to other schools, while students living nearby take admission elsewhere since they are not sure if they would get admission there. The end result is that the school ends up with a very few students. Of their five batches, they are in danger of losing all but one, they say.

Thiruvananthapuram school

A school in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city wants its Commerce with Mathematics combination batch to be changed to Commerce with Computer Applications. They say students there are not keen on Mathematics, and this had led to them losing one similar batch four years ago.

An aided school on the outskirts of the city has only one batch of Computer Science. Nearly 300 students pass Plus One from the school, but few get higher secondary admission there. There are very few schools in the States that have a single batch, they say, seeking an additional batch.

Authorities of a coastal government school in Alappuzha are seeking a Humanities batch, besides the existing Science and Commerce streams. The school has the necessary infrastructure, and there is demand for a new batch. All the existing batches too are full, say the school authorities who have submitted a request to the higher secondary atutorities.