GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Schools reopen in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

Published - June 03, 2024 06:58 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau
Scenes from the Praveshanotsavam ceremony at the Kottayam Government Town Lower Primary School in Kottayam.

Scenes from the Praveshanotsavam ceremony at the Kottayam Government Town Lower Primary School in Kottayam. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Schools in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts launched the new academic year with great enthusiasm on Monday, marked by the vibrant ‘Pravesanotsavam’ (entrance festival).

In Pathanamthitta, Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the district-level Praveshanotsavam at Peringanad TMG Higher Secondary School in Adoor. Addressing the event, the Minister announced the plans to roll out a revamped school health programme in association with the Education department.

“’Discussions have already been held in this connection with the Minister of Education. Plans are afoot to issue school health card to all students and constitute health clubs. The services of health workers will be made available as needed,’’ said Ms.George.

Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar presided over the function.

In Kottayam, Minister for Cooperation and Ports V.N. Vasavan inaugurated the district-level Pravesanotsavam at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Kumarakom.

In his speech, the Minister highlighted the integration of artificial intelligence and robotics into the school curriculum and praised Kerala’s exemplary progress in public and higher education.

District panchayat president K.V. Bindu presided over the function. Prior to the event, a procession was taken out. The event saw participation from people’s representatives, including the Minister, officials, students, parents, and teachers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.