Schools reopen in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

Schools in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts launched the new academic year with great enthusiasm on Monday, marked by the vibrant ‘Pravesanotsavam’ (entrance festival).

In Pathanamthitta, Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the district-level Praveshanotsavam at Peringanad TMG Higher Secondary School in Adoor. Addressing the event, the Minister announced the plans to roll out a revamped school health programme in association with the Education department.

“’Discussions have already been held in this connection with the Minister of Education. Plans are afoot to issue school health card to all students and constitute health clubs. The services of health workers will be made available as needed,’’ said Ms.George.

Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar presided over the function.

In Kottayam, Minister for Cooperation and Ports V.N. Vasavan inaugurated the district-level Pravesanotsavam at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Kumarakom.

In his speech, the Minister highlighted the integration of artificial intelligence and robotics into the school curriculum and praised Kerala’s exemplary progress in public and higher education.

District panchayat president K.V. Bindu presided over the function. Prior to the event, a procession was taken out. The event saw participation from people’s representatives, including the Minister, officials, students, parents, and teachers.