Schools reopen in Idukki

The support given by the people in the State for the changes in the education sector is remarkable, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said.

Inaugurating the Idukki district-level Praveshanotsavam at the Government Tribal Lower Primary School at Kumily in Idukki on Monday, Mr. Augustine said, “for the last eight years, the State witnessed a meaningful change in the field of education. The State ensured an opportunity to study for everyone from pre-primary to Class XII.”

District panchayat president K.T. Binu presided over the function. Kumily grama panchayat president Rajani Biju, District panchayat welfare standing committee permanent member Rarichan Neeranakunnel, deputy education director Shaji, and School headmaster C. Prince, among others, attended the function.

