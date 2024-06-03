Schools reopen in Alappuzha

Schools in Alappuzha reopened after a two-month summer vacation on Monday. The district-level Pravesanotsavam, to welcome newcomers to schools, was held at Panchayat High School, Pathiyoor, near Kayamkulam. It was inaugurated by U. Prathibha, MLA. Pravesanotsavams were also held in all schools in the district. The Cherthala subdistrict Pravesanotsavam was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at Cherthala Town Lower Primary School. In Chengannur, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian inaugurated the event at J.B. School, Mundankkavu.

