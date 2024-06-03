GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Schools reopen in Alappuzha

Published - June 03, 2024 07:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Braving rain, students coming to Government Model School, Alappuzha, on the first day of the new academic year on Monday.

Braving rain, students coming to Government Model School, Alappuzha, on the first day of the new academic year on Monday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Schools in Alappuzha reopened after a two-month summer vacation on Monday. The district-level Pravesanotsavam, to welcome newcomers to schools, was held at Panchayat High School, Pathiyoor, near Kayamkulam. It was inaugurated by U. Prathibha, MLA. Pravesanotsavams were also held in all schools in the district. The Cherthala subdistrict Pravesanotsavam was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at Cherthala Town Lower Primary School. In Chengannur, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian inaugurated the event at J.B. School, Mundankkavu.

