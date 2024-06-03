ADVERTISEMENT

Schools reopen after summer vacation

Published - June 03, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Students share a lighter moment at St. Augustin Lower Primary School at Kokkale in Thrissur district on the day of school reopening on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Schools in the district reopened after the summer vacation on Monday. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated the district-level Praveshanotsavam at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Nadavarambu.

A colourful rally accompanied by a students’ band and traditional art forms was organised as part of the reopening festival. A life-like robotic elephant and camel welcomed the students at the entrance of the school.

Thrissur district panchayat president V.S. Prince presided over the function. T.N. Prathapan, MP, was the chief guest. Learning materials and sweets were distributed to children who freshly joined the school.

Revised syllabus and textbooks have been implemented from this academic year. Textbooks have already been distributed to students.

A five-day training programme on information technology, artificial intelligence, vocational education, and art education was conducted for teachers of Class I to X. Training for higher secondary school teachers will be held later this month.

