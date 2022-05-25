Schools preparing to reopen in Idukki

May 25, 2022 19:38 IST

After the summer vacation, the schools in the district are preparing to reopen on June 1.

The clearing of school premises and classrooms are being done now. In this academic year, high-tech schools and classrooms under public education protection programme will be opened.

As many as 496 schools will have entrance festivals for Class 1. Deputy director, Education, V.A. Saseendra Vyas said that 85% of the text books reached the district hub and they would be moved to the respective schools soon.

The security of students would be given focus and water testing was being done in the wells and other drinking water sources attached to the schools. About 100 schools had no boundary wall and the list was handed over to the district panchayat for action, he said. The district-level school entrance festivals would be held at the Government Tribal High School, Murickassery.