Schools need fitness certificates: Minister

‘Follow guidelines before reopening’

Guidelines for school reopening in the State will be followed strictly, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was addressing mediapersons on Sunday after visiting the spot where a migrant worker from Jharkhand Nagardeep Mandal got swept away at Kannammoola here.

The Minister stressed that officials concerned should go through guidelines and take steps to implement them. In case the fitness of a school could not be ensured ahead of resumption of November 1, a school or some other safe institution nearby would be identified and classes held there temporarily.

The Minister said the Government gave maximum priority to children’s safety and health. The rain over the past two days was unexpected. Many areas had been flooded. The rain may continue for another two days. In such a situation, if any school structure had suffered damage, permission would not be given to hold classes there.

Schools should reopen only after receiving certificates from officials concerned of the city Corporation, local self-government institutions, and Public Works Department.

Efforts should be made to restore the functioning of the school with the support of parent-teacher organisations, local committees, Education Department, and local self-government institutions once the rain subsided, Mr. Sivankutty said.