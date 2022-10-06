Schools should avoid study tours during night hours, says Minister

Trips to dangerous places should be completely avoided

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 06, 2022 20:31 IST

The mangled bus near Vadakkenchery town, Palakkad on October 6. | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH K.K.

All the schools in the State should compulsorily follow the directive to avoid night travel between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. while going on excursions, said Minister of Public Education V. Sivankutty.

It has already been directed that only vehicles from the list of tour operators approved by the Tourism Department should be used for study tours. More detailed instructions have been issued by the Department of Public Education in an order issued in 2020, which made clear that the heads of the institutions are fully responsible for all the trips.

The school heads should be well informed about the details of the trip and students should also be informed about the same in advance. Moreover, study trips should be relevant to students’ learning. Trips to dangerous places should be avoided fully. Similarly, any possibilities of using intoxicating substances by bus crew, students, and teachers should be eliminated. Mr. Sivankutty also stated that all the instructions of the Transport Department related to the vehicle should also be followed.

