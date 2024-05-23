Schools in State to observe clean-up day on Friday

A State-wide clean-up day will be observed in schools on Friday ahead of reopening next month. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the clean-up drive at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Karamana, at 8 a.m. School premises, classrooms, toilets, and other common spaces would all be cleaned. Pre-monsoon cleaning would also be done. The Minister had a few days ago held a meeting with youth, women, and workers’ organisations to seek their participation in school clean-ups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.