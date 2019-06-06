Schools reopen with ‘Pravesanotsavam’

The drug mafia, which tries to paralyse the energetic young generation, will be uprooted from the State with the support of the people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing the State-level Pravesanotsavam at the Government HSS, Chembuchira, near here, on Thursday, the Mr. Vijayan said that drug mafia had been focusing its activities on education institutions.

“They have wide networks. We need widespread awareness campaigns to check their spread,” he said.

Addressing the function, Education Minister C. Raveendranath said that swimming pools would be constructed in 140 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said a project to spread organic farming of vegetables would be implemented in educational institutions. The activities of the agriculture clubs would be strengthened, he said.

The Education Minister welcomed the students who joined in the first and 11th classes.

A visual presentation of song written by Murugan Kattakkada opened the programmes. Cultural programmes of students followed.

Green protocol was strictly maintained for the Praveshanolsavam. Paper bags and paper pens were distributed to all who came for the function.

Around 2,500 paper pens and bags made by 4,500 volunteers of 98 NSS units in the district were distributed at the function.

From lamps to decorations, everything was made of eco-friendly materials. Cloth banners were used instead of flex boards. Tea and water were distributed in steel glasses.

In Kannur

Special Correspondent writes from Kannur:

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally has said that the government’s goal is to ensure quality education to all students regardless of whether they are rich or poor or they come from rural or urban areas.

He was inaugurating the district-level ‘Pravesanotsavam’ at the Ayithara-Mambaram Government Higher Secondary School here on Thursday. National football player C.K. Vineeth, who was the chief guest at the function, said that he could become a football player because he had studied in a government school. Writer Vinoy Thomas, who was present at the function, said that the State’s public schools were a model for the world. District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, presided. Koothuparamba block panchayat president A. Ashokan, Mangattidam panchayat president K. Praseetha, Higher Secondary Education Deputy Director P. S. Sivan and Deputy Director Education T.P. Nirmala Devi were among those present.