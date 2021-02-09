Schools in Malappuram under tight vigil against COVID-19

MALAPPURAM

09 February 2021 01:20 IST

Maranchery, Vannery schools closed; higher secondary students to be tested

The Malappuram district administration has imposed stringent measures in Ponnani taluk and tightened precautions against COVID-19 on all school campuses in the district following detection of COVID-19 among a large number of students and teachers at two higher secondary schools near Ponnani.

As many as 262 positive cases were reported from the two schools at Maranchery and Vannery. While 187 positive cases were reported from the Maranchery school, the school at Vanneri had 75 cases. The spread of COVID-19 among students and teachers of the two schools has sent shockwaves through the administration and Health Department.

While closing down both the schools, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan on Monday warned that action would be initiated against those violating COVID-19 restrictions.

A meeting convened at Ponnani on Monday decided to temporarily close down all turfs in Ponnani taluk. The tuition centres attended by the students who tested positive for the virus will be examined soon.

The health authorities will conduct RTPCR tests on all students who attended classes after the reopening of the Maranchery and Vannery schools on January 25.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan directed all schools in the district to enhance vigil against COVID-19.

Of the 582 students tested at Maranchery school, 148 were found positive. Out of the 50 teachers tested, 39 were found positive.

At Vanneri school, 39 of the 49 students tested positive for the virus. All the 36 staff members also tested positive. Higher secondary students of both schools will undergo COVID-19 tests soon, the health authorities informed.