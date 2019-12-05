Schools in Kottayam turn smart

Blackboards in schools here are being replaced by interactive white ones, while digital instruction materials have taken over monotonous lectures.

In a rare feat, 383 schools, including 135 government schools and 248 government-aided schools, in Kottayam have turned hi-tech with facilities such as projectors and electronic screens.

KIIFB assistance

An official declaration of this achievement, initiated under the General Education Protection Mission with a financial assistance of ₹33.5 crore from the KIIFB, is slated to be made in January.

Alongside these 383 schools, the authorities have completed distribution of equipment for setting up hi-tech labs in 655 schools, including 211 government schools, in the district.

The hi-tech school project, launched in January 2018, is being implemented from Class 8 to Plus Two while the hi-tech lab project covers classes from lower primary to the Class 7.

Under the initiative, 6,346 lap tops, 5,274 USB Speakers, 3,799 projectors, 1,064 screens have been deployed across classrooms from the lower primary to the higher secondary level. This is in addition to the 2,502 mounting kits, 371 LED televisions, 378 DSLR cameras and 382 HD web cams. The Government Devi Vilasam HSS at Vechur and the MD Seminary HS, Kottayam, received the highest number of equipment respectively among the government and government-aided schools.

Training for teachers

“The teachers have been imparted training for operating these devices, while a portal named Samagra has been set up to enable digital communication of the syllabi,” said K. Anwar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education. Details regarding the equipment distributed to the schools are available at ww.sametham.kite.kerala.gov.in.