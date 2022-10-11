Schools in Kerala to observe International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is set to celebrate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) on Thursday as part of its Sajjam programme for universalising disaster risk reduction awareness and construction of resilient houses in the State.

Jointly organised with the Thrissur District Disaster Management Authority at Panancheri Government Lower Primary School, Thrissur, the IDDRR-2022 will focus on “Target G of the Sendai Framework: Substantially increasing the availability of and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessments to people by 2030”, according to a press release issued by the KSDMA here on Tuesday.

A disaster risk reduction message to mark the IDDRR will be read out in all schools in Kerala on Thursday. All District Disaster Management Authorities in the State have been parallelly organising IDDRR events for the week since October 10, said the KSDMA in the release.

The programme will be inaugurated by Minister for Revenue K. Rajan, who is also the Vice Chairman of the KSDMA. The inauguration will be chaired by Minister for Higher Education R. Bindhu.

T.N Prathapan, MP, will be releasing the School Safety App developed by the KSDMA with financial support from UNICEF and co-implemented by KITES and C-DIT. P. Prasad, Minister for Agriculture and member of KSDMA, people’s representatives, Chief of Social Policy of UNICEF India Hyun Hee Ban will be among those attending the inauguration. Ms. Hyun Hee Ban will inaugurate an exhibition to be held in the panchayat hall.

A mock drill will be jointly conducted by National Disaster Response Force, State Fire and Rescue Services, Civil Defence and the Kerala Police on the school ground. An exhibition of various activities of the KSDMA, devices used for monitoring environmental extremes, disaster rescue and training are arranged jointly by the KSDMA, the Department of Health Services, Fire and Rescue Services and Humane Society International.