Schools in Kerala reopen on Kerala Piravi day

Thiruvananthapuram:

01 November 2021 15:49 IST

On Kerala Piravi day on Monday, colourful balloons and buntings and sweets and gifts welcomed students back to school after 19 months of closure owing to COVID-19.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty held the hand of young Niharika Rahul to light the lamp at the State-level inauguration of Pravesanotsavam at Government Lower Primary School, Cotton Hill, on a rain-drenched morning. Minister for Transport Antony Raju and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil were present to receive the students for the ‘Thirike Schoolelikku’ celebrations, albeit by adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

In his address to students and parents on the occasion, Mr. Sivankutty said that even though COVID-19 was around, the government had made a huge attempt to rejuvenate the education sector following all safety protocols and had received support from all quarters. Though some parents harboured apprehensions about sending their wards to school, the government had made all arrangements to overcome any crisis that could arise. School authorities, parent-teacher associations, and local body representatives would meet every evening to review the happenings of the day and pass the details to officials concerned so that any lacunae could be addressed. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said, had sent his best wishes for the Pravesanotsavam.

Mr. Antony Raju who presided over the function said schools had opened on a cautious yet confident note as per elaborate guidelines prepared by Education and Health departments in consultation with Transport and other departments. The Transport department had brought out a detailed students’ transportation protocol, and readied its bus and boat services to transport students to school. A bus-on-demand service too had been launched by the KSRTC.

Minister G.R. Anil reiterated the government’s efforts to make the back-to-school experience a safe one for all with elaborate planning. Parents could send children to school without any anxiety, he said.

The Ministers and heads of agencies under the Education department presented students with balloons, sweets, and study kits.

The inaugural function was followed by a magic show and a song by the school students. School headmaster K. Buhari addressed parents again on the guidelines to be observed. Students were then herded inside the classroom to begin the day’s activities with focus on fun and recreation.