Schools in Kannur all set to turn hi-tech

The plan of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) to make all classrooms of government and aided institutions from Class 8 to Class 10 high-tech as part of Save Public Education initiative will soon become a reality in the district.

The district-wide completion of the project is scheduled for January next year. As many as 341 institutions, including 199 government schools and 142 aided schools, have been upgraded as part of the project. A sum of ₹48.78 crore was spent from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the project, said a press release here.

As part of its inauguration in January last year, schools in the district had been allotted 10,008 laptops, 8,520 USB speakers, 5,810 projectors, 3,410 mounting kits and 2,792 screens. In order to set up a high-tech lab for Classes 1 to 7, 1,013 schools (228 government and 785 aided) in the district had bee provided equipment.

In addition to this, 341 LED TVs (43 inch), 341 multifunction printers, 334 DSLR cameras and 341 HD webcams were provided to schools. IMNS GHSS, Mayyil, got 81 laptops and 59 projectors. Kadambur higher secondary aided school was provided 132 laptops and 112 projectors, the release added. As part of the project, all teachers were given special IT training.

A ‘comprehensive’ portal had been set up to facilitate effective exchange of texts through digital systems. High-tech school activities had been activated in 148 schools in the district through Little Kites units.

KITE chief executive officer Anwar Sadat said that arrangements had been made to complete a special IT audit in January.