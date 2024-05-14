Schools in district fare well in CBSE class XII, X exams

Schools in the district put up a good performance in the CBSE class XII and X examinations.

Sangeetha P.S. of Sree Chithira Thirunal Residential Central School, Kunnathukal, secured 99.4% marks in Commerce to top class XII. Manu V.S. topped class X with 97% marks.

Amin Muhammad with 98.4% marks was the class X topper at MGM International School, Kilimanoor.

Krishna D. Nair of Science was the topper at Sree Narayana Public School, Chenkottukonam, in class XII with 98% marks. Nikhita Ajith was the top scorer with 97% in class X.

At Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam, Aparna Manoj of Science grabbed the first position with 97.4% marks. S. Sreyas Krishna Kumar topped class X with 98%.

Aadil Anas topped St. Thomas Public School, Kazhakuttam, with a score of 99.6% in class X.

At Shanthiniketan School, Vilappil, Alok G. of Science was the school topper with 97.2% marks. Arjun S. Nair and Parvathy P. with 98% marks grabbed the first position in class X.

At Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Kodunganoor, Adithya Ranjit emerged the topper with 97% marks. K. Pozhilan was the class X topper with 99% marks.

Saiba R. Kiranan of Science bagged the top spot with 97% in class XII at Sree Vivekananda Memorial Public School, Aralummoodu. Souparnika M.S. was the topper with 99% marks in class X.

At Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal, Adinath A.D. secured the first position in class XII with 96.4% marks. Anamika S.C. and Agraja D.R. topped in class X with 96.8% marks.

At Jyothis Central School, Varkala, Daya S. Nair topped in class X with 96.8% marks.

At Alan Feldman Public School, Kazhakuttam, Ayisha S. of Commerce secured 96.2% marks to emerge the topper in class XII. Adwitha Vinod was the school topper in class X with 96%.

Sheena Elizabeth Tony topped class X at Sabarigiri International School, Sreekaryam, with 96% marks.

At Dr. G.R. Public School, Neyyattinkara, Jefiya of Science with 95.2% was the school topper in class XII. Devika S.P. was the class X topper with 97% marks.

At Cordova Public School, Ambalathara, Adithyan M.S. was the school topper with 94% marks in class XII. Mohammed Yazin M. topped the school with 92%.

Aswin S.S. secured the first position at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Naruvamoodu, with 95.8% marks. Gowri S. was the class X topper with 98.4%.

At Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Manvila, Fathima Shirin topped the Science stream with 95.4% marks.

Nandana Biju of class XII was the topper at Viswadeepthi English Medium School, Kattakada, with 95.2% marks. Aabiya Fathima of class X topped with 98%.

At Sivagiri Sree Narayana Senior Secondary School, Varkala, Diya S.V. of Commerce with 95.4% marks was the class XII topper. Nivedita Krishnan topped in class X with 98.6%.

At Viswabharathy Public School, Neyyattinkara, Gayathri B. of Science emerged the school topper with a score of 96%. The class X topper was Neelanjana A. with 99% marks.

