GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Schools in district fare well in CBSE class XII, X exams

Published - May 14, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Schools in the district put up a good performance in the CBSE class XII and X examinations.

Sangeetha P.S. of Sree Chithira Thirunal Residential Central School, Kunnathukal, secured 99.4% marks in Commerce to top class XII. Manu V.S. topped class X with 97% marks.

Amin Muhammad with 98.4% marks was the class X topper at MGM International School, Kilimanoor.

Krishna D. Nair of Science was the topper at Sree Narayana Public School, Chenkottukonam, in class XII with 98% marks. Nikhita Ajith was the top scorer with 97% in class X.

At Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam, Aparna Manoj of Science grabbed the first position with 97.4% marks. S. Sreyas Krishna Kumar topped class X with 98%.

Aadil Anas topped St. Thomas Public School, Kazhakuttam, with a score of 99.6% in class X.

At Shanthiniketan School, Vilappil, Alok G. of Science was the school topper with 97.2% marks. Arjun S. Nair and Parvathy P. with 98% marks grabbed the first position in class X.

At Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Kodunganoor, Adithya Ranjit emerged the topper with 97% marks. K. Pozhilan was the class X topper with 99% marks.

Saiba R. Kiranan of Science bagged the top spot with 97% in class XII at Sree Vivekananda Memorial Public School, Aralummoodu. Souparnika M.S. was the topper with 99% marks in class X.

At Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal, Adinath A.D. secured the first position in class XII with 96.4% marks. Anamika S.C. and Agraja D.R. topped in class X with 96.8% marks.

At Jyothis Central School, Varkala, Daya S. Nair topped in class X with 96.8% marks.

At Alan Feldman Public School, Kazhakuttam, Ayisha S. of Commerce secured 96.2% marks to emerge the topper in class XII. Adwitha Vinod was the school topper in class X with 96%.

Sheena Elizabeth Tony topped class X at Sabarigiri International School, Sreekaryam, with 96% marks.

At Dr. G.R. Public School, Neyyattinkara, Jefiya of Science with 95.2% was the school topper in class XII. Devika S.P. was the class X topper with 97% marks.

At Cordova Public School, Ambalathara, Adithyan M.S. was the school topper with 94% marks in class XII. Mohammed Yazin M. topped the school with 92%.

Aswin S.S. secured the first position at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Naruvamoodu, with 95.8% marks. Gowri S. was the class X topper with 98.4%.

At Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Manvila, Fathima Shirin topped the Science stream with 95.4% marks.

Nandana Biju of class XII was the topper at Viswadeepthi English Medium School, Kattakada, with 95.2% marks. Aabiya Fathima of class X topped with 98%.

At Sivagiri Sree Narayana Senior Secondary School, Varkala, Diya S.V. of Commerce with 95.4% marks was the class XII topper. Nivedita Krishnan topped in class X with 98.6%.

At Viswabharathy Public School, Neyyattinkara, Gayathri B. of Science emerged the school topper with a score of 96%. The class X topper was Neelanjana A. with 99% marks.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.