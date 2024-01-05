Schools in AR Nagar Panchayat to be declared tobacco-free zones

January 05, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

All schools in A.R. Nagar grama panchayat will soon be declared tobacco-free. The grama panchayat and the Family Health Centre of A.R. Nagar have joined hands to make 13 schools in their jurisdiction tobacco free.

‘Tobacco-free area’ signs have bee set up at several places inside and outside the schools. Boards displaying ‘tobacco-free educational institution’ have been put up at the gates of the 13 schools. The boards have given the name and telephone number of the authorised official who can be contacted if anyone is found to be using or bringing tobacco or related products to the campus.

P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, will declare the schools and their neighbourhoods tobacco-free at a function to be held at Malabar Central School near V.K. Padi on Saturday morning.

The schools that will go tobacco-free from Saturday are A.R. Nagar Higher Secondary School, Chendapuraya; Markaz Public School, Puthiyathupuraya; Government High School, Kolappuram; Al Furqan English Higher Secondary School, Mampuram; Malabar Central School, Valiyaparamba; Al Huda English Medium School, Kuttur North; AAHM LP School, Puthiyathupuraya; Iqrah Trend Pre-School, A.R. Nagar; GLP School, Pukayur; GMLP School, Mampuram; GUP School, A.R. Nagar; AUP School, Irumbuchola; Alfithra Islamic Pre School and School of Hifz, Mampuram.

Deputy District Medical Officer C. Shubin said here that all educational institutions under a family health centre in the district were being made tobacco-free for the first time in the district.

The Health Department is ensuring the cooperation of local civic bodies, local people, students, parents, voluntary organisations, political parties, youth organisations, trader and industry organisations, educational organisations, police and Excise.

Posters warning the dangers of tobacco use have been put up in schools. Special quiz programmes and health awareness programmes were held in all schools in the panchayat.

Yellow lines have been drawn 100 metres around the schools. Parent teacher associations, mothers’ organisations, and school protection committees will ensure that no tobacco product is sold or used within the 100 metres of the schools.

